Odisha Public Service Commission postpones OCS general studies exam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday postponed the Odisha Civil Services (Main) Exam-2019 general studies paper to January 2 in view of the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

The Commission, in a notification, said that the test date for the paper has been shifted taking into cognizance the difficulties to be faced by the candidates in reaching the examination centres. The exam venue and time will remain the same.

On Sunday, the candidates had raised concerns about conduct of the exam on December 8 stating that the public and private transport would be affected due to Bharat Bandh.

The exams commenced on Monday with aspirants appearing for the Odia and English language papers at centres in Puri, Balasore, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The exams scheduled to be completed by December 31 will now conclude on January 2. Around 1,900 aspirants are appearing for the OCS (Main) examination.