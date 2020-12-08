STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two more held in betting racket

While Vishal Agarwal was apprehended from Bhubaneswar airport, Ajit Barada was held from Gopalpur Chowk.

Published: 08th December 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After a month-long search, Gosaninuagaon police nabbed two youths for their link with cricket betting racket in the city on Monday. While Vishal Agarwal was apprehended from Bhubaneswar airport, Ajit Barada was held from Gopalpur Chowk. Both were heading to Hyderabad.

Berhampur ASP Prabhat Routray said the accused were part of the betting syndicate which was busted on September 30 and arrested after a tip-off on their whereabouts. “We got to know that Vishal was about to board a flight to Hyderabad from Bhubaneswar. He was nabbed and brought to Berhampur. During interrogation, he revealed details of his associate after which Ajit was picked up from Gopalpur Chowk while driving to Hyderabad,” he said.

In September, a betting racket was busted in which two persons including kingpin R Lalie Achary (50) of Gosaninuagaon and K Prasant Kumar Subudhi (43) of Gandhinagar had been been arrested and cash worth over `33 lakh seized. However, main associates Vishal and Ajit (as disclosed by Lalie) had managed to flee. 

Sources said the syndicate had network across the country and was operating through websites and apps without physical involvement.“Police have recovered `1.95 lakh, seven mobile phones, a car, ATM cards and ID cards of the accused. So far, four members of the racket have been arrested. We suspect there are more people involved who will be nabbed soon,” the ASP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gosaninuagaon police
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp