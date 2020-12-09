STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bharat Bandh a huge success, claims Congress chief

Targeting the BJD and BJP for their anti-farmer policies, Patnaik demanded that the Centre should immediately accept the demand of the farmers.

Published: 09th December 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Claiming that the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers’ organisations on Tuesday was a big success, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said that the Centre should repeal the three contentious farm bills in view of the huge support of the people to the demand.

Targeting the BJD and BJP for their anti-farmer policies, Patnaik demanded that the Centre should immediately accept the demand of the farmers. “Let’s keep aside questions over the BJD not supporting the bandh,” Patnaik said and added that the regional party had supported the passage of the Farm Bills in the Lok Sabha. He, however, said that many political parties who had extended support to the Farm Bills are now supporting the cause of the farmers.

“What has BJD done for the farmers in the last 21 years? Whatever development the country has seen in the last 72 years, it is because of the Congress. BJD is just fooling the farmers with false promises and assurances,” he said. Patnaik said that the Congress is with the farmers and will continue to fight for their rights. In the coming days, the Congress will take the fight to all corners of the State, he said.

On the other hand, a rare show of unity was witnessed among the Congress leaders during the bandh. Besides the OPCC president, working president Pradeep Majhi, former OPCC president Jaydev Jena and Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray participated in the bandh at different places. The BJD said that the party has all along worked for the welfare and empowerment of farmers. “We are with the farmers,” senior BJD leader Padmanabha Behera said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Congress Niranjan Patnaik
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp