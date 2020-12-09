STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coast Guard rescues 19 Bangladeshi nationals 

An ICG aircraft during operational tasking in the Bay of Bengal noticed an adrift fishing boat in Indian territory.

Published: 09th December 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:39 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 19 crew members of a Bangladesh fishing boat stranded in Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning. An ICG aircraft during operational tasking in the Bay of Bengal noticed an adrift fishing boat in Indian territory.

The boat was contacted on VHF radio but there was no response. The aircraft passed the information to ICG ship Varad that was deployed in Bay of Bengal on another operational mission. The ship immediately approached towards the boat and rescued the 19 crew members on board. 

On investigation, it was found that the drifting vessel was confirmed as fishing boat ‘Rana’ of Bangladesh. It had left Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh on November 15 for fishing and remained adrift for long. The boat drifted into Indian territory due to breakdown in machinery. 

Sources said the crew had exhausted ration on board. They were provided first aid, food and water by the ICG. Bangladesh Coast Guard has been requested to make necessary arrangements for taking over of the stranded fishing vessel along with the crew at a pre-designated location in vicinity of International Maritime Boundary Line.The stranded boat is being towed by ICG ship for handing over to Bangladesh authorities.

