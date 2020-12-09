STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ministerial panel be brought under Vigilance lens, demands Congress

General secretary of the State BJP Prithviraj Harichandan, however, raised questions on the impartiality of the Vigilance probe.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Lokayukta directed the State Vigilance to make a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities in purchase of masks and PPEs by the State government during the Covid-19 outbreak, Congress demanded that the ministerial and emergency procurement committees should also be brought under the purview of the investigation.

Stating that the ministerial committee and purchase committee would have approved all the purchases to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress leader Sudarsan Das, one of the petitioners, said despite involvement of the individual officers nothing would have moved without the concurrence of these two panels.

Das said that the ministerial committee to oversee the purchases comprised of Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi, Panchayatiraj Minister Pratap Jena and Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu. Unless the decision taken by the committee is not brought under the purview of the probe, it will not be complete, he said and added that it is important to know whether the committee had cleared the purchases.

Similarly, the emergency procurement committee comprised of Principal Secretary in the Finance department Ashok Meena, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma, MD of the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited Yamini Sarangi and other officials, Das said and added that during the hearing the official position was that the purchases had the approval of these two committees.Das hoped that the preliminary Vigilance investigation will take all these things into consideration.

General secretary of the State BJP Prithviraj Harichandan, however, raised questions on the impartiality of the Vigilance probe. “How can the Vigilance which is part of the government be impartial,” he said and added that the truth will not come out from this probe ordered by the Lokayukta. “The Vigilance will try to protect these senior officials,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp