STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Minor caught riding two-wheeler, owner slapped with Rs 25,000 fine

RTO officials intercepted the minor boy in Khandagiri at about 9.30 am for riding without a helmet. The youth riding the pillion was also not wearing a helmet.

Published: 09th December 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Regional Transport Office-I here on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 against the owner of a two-wheeler for allowing a minor boy to ride his vehicle.

The two-wheeler is registered in the name of one Niranjan Dash of the Forest Park area and it was driven by a minor boy of Jagamara with another youth riding the pillion.

RTO officials intercepted the minor boy in Khandagiri at about 9.30 am for riding without a helmet. The youth riding the pillion was also not wearing a helmet.

A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed under Section 199A (2) (offences by juveniles) of the Motor Vehicles act. While Rs 1,000 fine was imposed under Section 194D of the MV Act for not wearing helmets.

According to Section 199A(2) of the MV Act, for an offence committed by a juvenile, his/her guardian or the owner of the motor vehicle will be guilty of the contravention and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished. Such guardian or owner is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with a fine of Rs 25,000.

"During checking, it was ascertained that the rider does not have a driving licence as he is not yet 18. The two-wheeler has been seized under Section 207 of the MV Act," said a transport official.

In March, a man was fined Rs 43,000 for allowing his minor son to ride a two-wheeler in Sambalpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traffic rule violation Bhubaneswar traffic rules minor riding traffic fine
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp