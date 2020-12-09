Odisha: Minor caught riding two-wheeler, owner slapped with Rs 25,000 fine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Regional Transport Office-I here on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 against the owner of a two-wheeler for allowing a minor boy to ride his vehicle.

The two-wheeler is registered in the name of one Niranjan Dash of the Forest Park area and it was driven by a minor boy of Jagamara with another youth riding the pillion.

RTO officials intercepted the minor boy in Khandagiri at about 9.30 am for riding without a helmet. The youth riding the pillion was also not wearing a helmet.

A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed under Section 199A (2) (offences by juveniles) of the Motor Vehicles act. While Rs 1,000 fine was imposed under Section 194D of the MV Act for not wearing helmets.

According to Section 199A(2) of the MV Act, for an offence committed by a juvenile, his/her guardian or the owner of the motor vehicle will be guilty of the contravention and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished. Such guardian or owner is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with a fine of Rs 25,000.

"During checking, it was ascertained that the rider does not have a driving licence as he is not yet 18. The two-wheeler has been seized under Section 207 of the MV Act," said a transport official.

In March, a man was fined Rs 43,000 for allowing his minor son to ride a two-wheeler in Sambalpur.