Villagers stop police entry, detained

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Tension ran high at Burda in Bheden after villagers offered resistance to police for arrest of some locals on Tuesday. A six-member team of Bheden police had gone to the village to arrest persons involved in a scuffle with cops that took place on November 17. The face-off took place when irate villagers resisted entry of police into Burda.

Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo said the villagers initially resisted the police but the situation was brought under control after more force was sent to the spot.“We have detained 30 persons in connection with the incident. Arrests will be made only after verifying the involvement of the detained persons in the scuffle,” she added.

Earlier on November 17, a group of Burda villagers had gheraoed Bheden police station alleging negligence in investigation of a murder case. The mob turned violent, pelted stones at the police station and personnel manning it. At least three policemen sustained injuries in the attack.

Besides a bus, an MUV and three bikes of police were damaged in the violence. Subsequently, police registered a case against 29 persons and others in connection with the incident. On the day, when police went to Burda to carry out the arrests, villagers prevented them from entering the village. A scuffle broke out following which four platoons of police force were sent to Burda to control the situation.

