STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Who is opposed to farm laws? Farmers or middlemen?

Another farmer from Puri, Samarendra Singh said agriculture is a State subject and the State government should make law that will suit its farmers.

Published: 09th December 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday.

Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Bharat Bandh with the BJD government’s neutral stand was claimed to be a success in the State by political parties opposed to the three new farm laws, not many farmers of Odisha are clear about the new legislation and what way it would affect them.

“Farmers are least concerned about the new farm laws. First of all, most of them are ether illiterate or semi-literate. They have no idea about these laws. They are so preoccupied with their agricultural activities that they have little time to discuss about it,” said Dilip Baral, a progressive farmer of Nimapara in Puri district. 

Baral, who takes demonstration classes on his field for students of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology and Centurion University of Agriculture, said there is nothing wrong in the new farm legislation. “Reforms in the agriculture sector is the need of the hour. The new laws give freedom to the farmers to sell their produce to anyone at mutually agreed price,” he said.

Another farmer from Puri, Samarendra Singh said agriculture is a State subject and the State government should make law that will suit its farmers. It is for the State to decide whether they wanted reforms in the Agricultural Produce Market Act regulating the market committees. “The State farmers have nothing to worry as mandi system in Odisha is not like the one in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The mandis there are controlled by middlemen who are going to be hit by this legislation. They are behind this farmers agitation,” said a senior officer of the Cooperation department.

Arguing strongly in favour of reforms in the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act that allows intra-state and inter-state trade of farmers produce beyond the physical premises of Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market Committee (APMC), the officer said people who are talking of liberalisation and open market system are opposed to it. Why farmers will be at the mercy of APMC or RMC, he asked. 

“The new law allowing farmers, agri-business companies, corporate and a trader to open their own markets to purchase from farmers is a welcome step. It will promote competition. The RMCs do not have requisite infrastructure but takes commission from farmers for every sale. This is absurd,” the officer said. 
He added that the farmers are being misled that the Centre wants to do away with the minimum support price. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm laws Farmers Bharat Bandh
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp