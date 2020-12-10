STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Harvested paddy brings distress to farmers

Some have already started selling their produce to traders well below the MSP due to delay in procurement

Published: 10th December 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Heaps of paddy stored on a threshing ground in a village in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The harvesting season is almost over but heaps of paddy crops dot the open storage fields and threshing grounds in Kendrapara, giving sleepless nights to farmers of the district. Despite having the final harvest with them, delay in procurement has meant that the producers wait till December end for the sale to start. As a result, some have already started selling their produce to traders at well below the minimum support price (MSP).

Most farmers in the district had harvested paddy in the last week of November but the procurement process will start only from December 28. While quintals of paddy are lying in the open, the distance from the villages to the mandis is also a dampener for most. Desperate, farmers have started selling their produce to private traders. 

Ashok Mandal, a farmer of Jamboo said, it is not possible for him to wait till December 28 and sell the produce to the primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) at Mahakalapada, which is around 15 km from his village.  Mandal sold three quintals paddy to a trader for Rs 4,500 last week. “I know the government has fixed the MSP for fair average quality paddy at Rs 1,868 per quintal. But I sold the stock to a few traders, who had come to our village recently,” he said. 

Nagendra Mallick of Gopei village too feels there are problems galore in waiting to sell at mandis. He harvested around 20 quintal two weeks back. “I have stored my stock under the open sky on a threshing ground in the village and am keen to sell it as soon as possible. Several millers and agents are roaming in the village to purchase paddy from farmers like me,” he said. 

Civil supplies officer Prasant Kumar Gantayat said Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation has targeted to procure 80,000 tonne paddy from farmers in the first phase. As many as 118 PACS have been entrusted the task to procure paddy from the farmers. The paddy procured at the mandis will be handed over to 27 rice mills in the district, he informed. 

However, farmers are losing patience. Some from riverside villages in Mahakalapada block too are eager to sell their produce to small traders since the only means to reach the nearest mandi is by crossing rivers and creeks. Farmers are unwilling to take the burden and ready to sell their stock to traders who are keen to buy at a lesser price. “It is tough for us to transport the paddy bags on boat by crossing a river and two creeks,” said Haripada Das, a farmer of Batighar. 

Till date, 41,568 farmers have registered to participate in procurement process. The government hopes to procure around 1,50,000 tonne paddy from the farmers in the district, Gantayat said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp