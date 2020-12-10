STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Take care of Sundari till we are ready: Shivraj to Naveen

The request was made to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan though no time-frame was given for the relocation.

Published: 10th December 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

A team from NTCA visited Satkosia Tiger Reserve and inspected the enclosure where Sundari has been accommodated.

A team from NTCA visited Satkosia Tiger Reserve and inspected the enclosure where Sundari has been accommodated.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR /ANGUL : Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday made the first move to take back its tigress Sundari from Satkosia but called upon Odisha to take care of the big cat till arrangements for its relocation are made. The request was made to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan though no time-frame was given for the relocation.

In his letter to Naveen, Shivraj said, to strengthen tiger population in the country, MP had spared a pair of tigers for Satkosia Tiger Reserve as per advice of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The male died while Sundari was moved to an enclosure after loss of human lives in conflict.  Citing media reports Shivrajsaid, the tigress has not been kept as per the wildlife protection norms after being shifted to Raigoda enclosure. 

Take care of Sundari till we are ready: Shivraj to Naveen

“A team sent to Satkosia for bringing it back found that the tigress had lost its wild instincts due to prolonged confinement in the enclosure,” he said.  The expert team from MP also found that release of Sundari could pose danger to its life as well of the people because it has long been in confinement and had contact with human beings. The team suggested that Sundari be kept in a tiger safari.

NTCA, he said, has given nod for three tiger safaris in Bandhavgarh, Pench and Kanha tiger reserve. Till these projects are completed, Sundari will be kept at Ghorela centre in Kanha. However, currently an orphaned cub is being trained for rewilding at Ghorela and it won’t be possible to shift Sundari back till the former is released to the wild. 

The move from Chouhan came a fortnight after MP High Court upheld the order of NTCA on shifting the tigress to Kanha from Satkosia.  Sundari was one of the two big cats translocated from MP as part India’s first tiger re-introduction project. Moved from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in June 2018, it was released in Satkosia but soon ran into resistance from villages located on the fringes of the tiger habitat forcing the Odisha Forest Department to shift it to Raigoda enclosure on November 7. 

A week days later, Mahavir, the other big cat which was part of the project, was found dead with a snare around its neck forcing the apex tiger body to suspend the project for an indefinite period.

Rs 15 lakh for kin of deceased scribe Prabir
Bhubaneswar: The State government on Wednesday sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the kin of deceased journalist Prabir Pradhan who succumbed to the Covid-19 on November 5. The funds have been released in accordance with the rules of Odisha Working Journalists Welfare Fund. Pradhan was a senior crime reporter with an Odia news channel. He lost his life while undergoing treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tigress Sundari Tiger
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp