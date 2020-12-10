STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribals on patrol to keep Maoist menace at bay  

Efforts of tribal villagers to break free from the shackles of Left-wing extremism have intensified in Swabhiman Anchal, once a hotbed of Maoists.

Published: 10th December 2020

Armed men guard a village in Swabhiman Anchal to check influx of Maoists | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Efforts of tribal villagers to break free from the shackles of Left-wing extremism have intensified in Swabhiman Anchal, once a hotbed of Maoists. After Jodamba, locals of Panasput and Jantri panchayats have started patrolling to prevent Maoists from entering their villages. Armed with traditional weapons like bows and arrows, villagers are maintaining a strict 24x7 vigil to check the influx of rebels into the erstwhile cut-off region. 

This new-found confidence of tribals to stand up to the Naxals is due to the intense anti-Maoist operations of security forces and setting up of several BSF camps in the region. Panu Hantal of Panasput said villagers have made it loud and clear that they prefer peace over violence “We are frustrated with the chaotic atmosphere prevailing in the region for the last many decades. Villagers have made up their mind not to allow the rebels to misguide and provoke them against the government,” he said.

As BSF camps have now been set up in almost all the erstwhile Maoist strongholds of Badapada, Paparmetala, Dhuliput, Ralegada, Jodamba and Antrapalli panchayats, the ultras have been forced to retreat from the region, Hantal added. After Gurupriya bridge was opened, many panchayats were freed from the influence of Maoists.

However, Panasput and Jantri continue to be affected by the Red menace. Sources said villagers of these two panchayats have restricted entry of male persons from outside to their areas fearing infiltration of Maoist sympathisers. Innocent men of these rural pockets often become targets of the rebels who suspect them of being police informers.

Only womenfolk from outside are allowed access to these two panchayats. In Khajuriguda village, men armed with traditional weapons are providing protection to their womenfolk when the latter venture out to fetch water and for other domestic chores fearing Maoists. 

