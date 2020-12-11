11-year-old girl battles for life after raped by minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/JAJPUR: An 11-year-old girl is fighting for life after she was allegedly raped by a minor boy at a village within Rajkanika police limits on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the girl was alone in her house. Her parents, who had gone out for work, returned and saw her in a pool of blood. They rushed her to the community health centre at Rajkanika from where she was referred to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Finding her critical, the doctors referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

In their complaint, the girl’s parents stated that their daughter was raped by the 14-year-old boy when she was alone at home. Basing on the complaint, the boy was held on Thursday under section 376 of IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act, 2012, said Rajkanika IIC Sanjib Ranabhainsa.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board here and sent to an observation home in Angul after his bail plea was rejected. In another incident, a youth was arrested by Kuakhia police for attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl in Icchapur village of Jajpur on Thursday.

The accused, Nakula Charan Sahoo (24) tried to rape the victim when she had stepped out to attend nature’s call on Tuesday night. As the girl started crying, Nakula fled the spot. The victim then narrated her ordeal to her family following which a complaint was lodged with police on Wednesday. A case has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.

