Early release of water puts farmers in a fix

Published: 11th December 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Already stressed over delay in paddy procurement, farmers in the district are now in a quandary following the decision of Upper Kolab Project authorities to start supply of irrigation water to ayacut areas for rabi season almost two weeks in advance.

 This, at a time, when most of them are yet to sell their kharif produce leaving them unprepared to invest in upcoming crop cycle. As per sources, it has been decided to supply irrigation water across 23,600 hectare (ha) of crop land in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra through canal system from December 15 onwards. Usually, water supply for rabi season starts from January. 

By then, most of the kharif activities get over and farmers remain prepared to reinvest for next season after selling paddy by third week of December. But this year, delay in harvesting and selling of kharif paddy due to the pandemic coupled with decision to supply of irrigation water before time for the rabi season has left farmers worried.

“With only five days left for the irrigation schedule, we have no money or time to start rabi activities,” they said.  Demanding a review of the schedule, a farmer of Bodakudi village said, “The authorities should have considered the ground farm activities of the ensuing kharif season before scheduling the irrigation plan for rabi crops.” 

“How can we start cultivating for the next crop cycle when our paddy from the previous season is yet to be sold? What will we do with irrigation water if we don’t have money to invest in the first place,” asked another farmer Aswini Mishra from Dhanpur panchayat.

Upper Kolab Project chief construction engineer Ashwin Mohanty said the decision for water supply in canals has been decided by higher authorities and would be changed only after a discussion with members of the apex committee.
 

