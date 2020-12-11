Kidnap bid at flyover site foiled, Haryana man held  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension flared up at Kalabadia within Bangiriposi police limits on Thursday after workers of a construction agency, engaged in foundation work of a flyover, allegedly tried to abduct tribal children from the local community.

The situation was brought under control after police arrested a person in this regard. Sources said, Haryana-based construction agency E-Five Infrastructure was executing the foundation work of a flyover on NH-18 near Akhadasahi village under Kalabadia panchayat.

Workers of the agency were staying in a nearby camp. On Thursday noon, some of the workers reportedly attempted to abduct four children from the village. However, the kids managed to escape and narrated the incident to their parents. The children claimed that the workers tried to forcibly take them away.

Following the incident, locals threatened to stop the flyover construction work and tension built up. In the melee that ensued, parents of the children held an elderly construction worker Jai Bhagaban. He was handed over to SDPO of Baripada Jadunath Jena and Bangiriposi IIC Dayanidhi Das as soon as they reached the spot.

Locals claimed that the workers had planned to sacrifice the children at the construction site. Based on complaint of panchayat samiti member Santosh Kumar Kalia, a case under Sections 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered. The Bangiriposi IIC said the arrested man was produced in Baripada SDJM court and remanded to judicial custody after his bail was rejected.

