STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Maoist killed in gun battle with forces in Odisha  

A woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district on Friday.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: A woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district on Friday.

On a tip off about movement of the ultras in the region, two units of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched an operation on Wednesday. On Friday afternoon, an exchange of fire took place between the forces and Maoist cadres of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division.

DGP Abhay said, “Maoists opened fire following which the SOG and the DVF personnel retaliated. The ultras later fled.” During search, the security forces recovered the bullet-ridden body of woman in Maoist uniform. Police sources said the woman was part of a group of around seven to ten Maoists and efforts are on to ascertain her identity.

Two guns, four rounds of live ammunition and Maoist articles were seized from the spot. Combing operation has been intensified in the area, said Abhay. This year, about 15 ultras have been killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces in Odisha so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Maoist odisha
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp