Maoist killed in gun battle with forces in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: A woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district on Friday.

On a tip off about movement of the ultras in the region, two units of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched an operation on Wednesday. On Friday afternoon, an exchange of fire took place between the forces and Maoist cadres of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division.

DGP Abhay said, “Maoists opened fire following which the SOG and the DVF personnel retaliated. The ultras later fled.” During search, the security forces recovered the bullet-ridden body of woman in Maoist uniform. Police sources said the woman was part of a group of around seven to ten Maoists and efforts are on to ascertain her identity.

Two guns, four rounds of live ammunition and Maoist articles were seized from the spot. Combing operation has been intensified in the area, said Abhay. This year, about 15 ultras have been killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces in Odisha so far.