Puri Jagannath Temple likely to reopen on December 23

BHUBANESWAR: Shut since March after the coronavirus outbreak, the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri may finally re-open on December 23. After a meeting of the Chhatisha Nijog on Saturday, the temple administration decided to send in a proposal to Odisha Government next week recommending the re-opening of the 12th century shrine.

The re-opening may happen on December 23 and when it does, residents of Puri will be allowed 'darshan' till December 31. For all devotees, the temple is proposed to be thrown open from January 3 onwards.

“Basing on Chhatisha Nijog recommendations, we will send in the proposal for re-opening to the State Government in next two to three days. After we receive approval, it might take five-six days to prepare before the temple is re-opened for pilgrims,” Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr. Krishan Kumar informed reporters.

Only people of Puri will be allowed darshan when it re-opens. The SJTA placed its gratitude before the residents of the holy town for their cooperation when the shrine was closed and chose to stay away to make the world-famous Rath Yatra a crowd-less affair. “The people of Puri would get darshan for the first four-five days when the re-opening happens,” Dr. Kumar said.

However, the Jagannath Temple will remain shut for 'darshan' on Jan 1 and 2 during which it witnesses heavy rush and the administration acknowledged it would not be able to handle the situation.

For all devotees, the temple may formally re-open from January 3 onwards. The temple administration said it was at looking at allowing about 5,000 devotees a day initially for a week. “We have to adopt a graded approach before the number of entry is allowed to be raised,” the Chief Administrator said.

The temple administration, however, maintained that the Covid scenario would have to be borne in mind all the while and precautionary measures would be a priority. When the temple re-opens, face masks would be mandatory for devotes while sanitizers will be a must. A detailed SOP will be chalked out and presented to the government too.

To minimize the spread of infection, Covid negative report for entry could become a norm but the details would have to be thrashed out. Similarly, restrictions on allowing diyas and flowers into the temple will also be imposed.

The Jagannath temple administration has been holding deliberations with many stakeholder groups over the re-opening of the temple and it was decided that any decision would be taken after the holy month of Kartik.

10-point plans:

1. Temple likely to open on December 23

2. In the first phase, it will remain open for people of Puri till the evening of December 31

3. January 1 and 2, darshans to remain closed.

4. From January 3, the temple will open for all but only about 5,000 devotees a day will be allowed for a week.

5. Basing on the experience of handling, numbers per day will be gradually increased every week.

6. Strict Covid 19 protocols will be implemented. Wearing of the mask, use of hand sanitizer, social distancing will be insisted upon.

7. Covid negative certificate done in the last 48 hours will be required. RAT and RT PCR both tests will be allowed.

8. There will be strict regulation on bringing any offerings like flower or offering of diyas

9. Queue arrangements will be implemented both outside and inside the temple.

10. Detailed SOP will be issued after approval.