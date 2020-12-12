Two-year-old missing since 4 months in Odisha, police clueless

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Even as the Nayagarh Pari incident keeps haunting the collective conscience of the state and an SIT is probe underway, a similar incident of a missing two-year-old child in the district has put the scanner on police administration again.

Four months after the mother of a two-year-old girl from Madhusudanpur village under Binjharpur police limits lodged a police complaint about her missing child, there has been no headway in the case.

Only a day after a team led by district child protection officer Niranjan Kar visited the girl’s village and discussed the matter with her parents, SP Charan Singh Meena on Friday directed the Jajpur SDPO to take charge of the case.

On August 9, Subhalaxmi Nayak aka Pihu went missing while playing in front of her house. Few hours later, her mother noticed that she was missing and lodged a complaint with the local police on the same night while alerting locals in the neighbourhood. But when police did not make any progress, the toddler’s mother Monalisa Nayak met the SP at the latter’s office in Panikoili on October 12 and pleaded to locate her daughter. However, Binjharpur police is yet to locate the girl.

“I have been running from pillar to post to get back my child but to no avail. I request the State government to do the needful to locate my daughter as soon as possible,” said the aggrieved mother who has been constantly alleging police laxity in the case and had approached the district child protection officer in November.Contacted, Jajpur SDPO Narayan Chandra Barik said police are doing their best to locate the minor girl.