STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus: Odisha asked to increase RT-PCR tests

While the testing has reduced significantly over the last one week following the decline in new cases, over 85 per cent of tests conducted in Odisha are RATs.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the daily Covid count has dropped below 500 in Odisha, the reduced tests leading to rise in test positivity rate (TPR) has prompted the Centre to direct the states to increase testing and limit the use of rapid antigen tests (RATs).    

In a joint letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Secretary (Health Research) Dr Balram Bhargava have expressed reservations about excessive use of RATs and asked states to restrict the use of the rapid tests to only 30 to 40 per cent of the total Covid-19 tests.

RATs must not take precedence over RT-PCR tests, considered as gold standard, and antigen tests should be used for diagnosis of pre-symptomatic or early symptomatic individuals where the viral load is expected to be high, they have directed.

While the testing has reduced significantly over the last one week following the decline in new cases, over 85 per cent of tests conducted in Odisha are RATs. From over 40,000 tests a day in the initial days of the month, the number of tests has now come down to sub-30,000 range.

An analysis revealed, with an average of 36,800 tests a day, the State has conducted 4,04,804 tests till December 11. As many as 4,261 new cases were detected during the period and the average was 387 a day.  The TPR rose from 0.95 per cent (pc) on December 5 to 1.22 pc on December 10.

“We have been constantly demanding to increase the RT-PCR tests as RATs are prone to false negatives. Though protocol mandates that all RAT negative samples from symptomatic people must be retested using PCR, it is not being adhered to. Antigen tests can miss an infection in over 50 pc cases and the quality of kits has always been an issue,” pointed out senior epidemiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohapatra.

Health officials said the Centre’s direction is not applicable to states like Odisha where the disease is under control. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the districts have been directed to focus more on RT-PCR tests and not to limit it below 7,500 tests a day.

“As per the decision taken at the weekly review on Friday, six directors and as many additional directors will monitor the testing in 30 districts. We will take further decision on reducing RATs after January 15,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 RT-PCR Tests Coronavirus Odisha coronavirus COVID test
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp