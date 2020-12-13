STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Forest staff face attack from stone mafia in Odisha

Seven personnel sustained injuries after they were attacked during a raid on an illegal mine Karadabani forest

Published: 13th December 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

A forest official injured in an attack by stone mafia at Karadabani quarry on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

 BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: Seven forest field staff, on patrolling duty, came under a brutal broad daylight attack by stone mafia during a raid at an illegal mine at Karadabani forest in Dhenkanal Forest Division on Saturday. One of the forest protection squad members, Sanjay Mohapatra sustained multiple injuries on head, while the others suffered bruises in the attack. The injured were rushed to the hospital at Barpada and an FIR lodged by the forest officials with Nihalprasad Police in this regard.

The incident occurred at 10 am when the protection squad - including two forest guards and five watchers - was patrolling in Bega reserve forest and nearby Karadabani revenue under Nihalprasad beat in Sarangi range of the division. DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said around 25 miscreants overpowered the patrolling squad when the latter tried to stop illegal mining at the laterite stone quarry.

They also snatched a service revolver from one of the forest guards and cell phones of other staff before fleeing the spot. Mining at Karadabani is illegal as it is revenue land but its kisam is jungle. A forest staff, who was assaulted on the spot, identified the attackers to have been led by Pramod Lenka. “They were carrying stone cutters and other machinery.

Lenka is alleged to have actively involved in such illegal activities and also has criminal record,” Gogineni said, adding that an intelligence unit is need of the hour to launch crackdown and prevent such illegal activities in the forest. Joint operations by district administration, police and forest squads in the area to prevent mining in the past had not succeeded.

The revenue forest is located close to Jajpur- Dhenkanal border due to which any joint operation by local administration gives ample time to the mafia to escape. In fact, the recent spate of proactive measures to stop illegal activities in forests under Dhenkanal division has met with success. Meanwhile, Nihalprasad police arrested one Kalia Raj from a cashewnut plantation for his involvement in the incident on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forest officers Karadabani forest Dhenkanal Forest stone mafia illegal mining
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp