Odisha: Woman dies after surgery, family cries foul

Tension prevailed at Erasama after a 34-year-old woman from Nalakani village died on Saturday, a day after she underwent sterilisation surgery at a medical camp.

Residents of Nalakani village staging agitation in front of Erasama CHC (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed at Erasama after a 34-year-old woman from Nalakani village died on Saturday, a day after she underwent sterilisation surgery at a medical camp. Alleging negligence by doctors, residents of the woman’s native village gheraoed Erasama Community Health Centre (CHC) and demanded compensation of `20 lakh for kin of the deceased. They also wanted action against the doctors involved in the surgery.

Sources said the woman, Bindulata Rout had undergone the surgery at the CHC where a family planning camp was organised by the Health and Family Welfare department, on Friday. She became critical after the surgery and died while being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH), Cuttack. She was brought back to Erasama CHC where the doctors declared her dead.

Her husband, Trilochan Rout said Bindulata was not even interested in the surgery but was convinced by the local ASHA workers. He said his wife was operated upon till late in the evening and the anaesthesia for the surgery was administered by a retired specialist.

“She died as a result of wrong administration of anaesthesia before surgery,” Trilochan alleged. Bindulata is survived by two kids. Locals said, of the two sanctioned posts of anaesthetists at the district headquarters hospital, one has been lying vacant for last four years. The sole anaesthetist posted at the hospital was transferred to SCB MCH recently.

