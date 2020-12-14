Cows fall victim to poachers bombs in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: USE of crude bombs by poachers is endangering the lives of cattle in Badamba range under Athagarh forest division. In a shocking incident on Saturday, a cow of one Bimbadhar Muduli of Dasarathpur was seriously injured when it chewed a crude bomb while grazing in a pasture land. The incident is not an isolated one.

A week back, a cow belonging to Prafulla Das of Kharod village had met with the same fate while grazing on the forest land near the village. Sources said the bombs are prepared using explosive materials and dough and then planted by poachers to hunt wild boars and other animals for meat. In the last one year, more than 10 cows have been seriously injured after chewing the bombs in villages of Khairipanga, Krushnachandrapur and Kharod under Badamba block. Sources added that to attract the animals, the bombs are even wrapped with meat. Locals said forest officials should step up surveillance to prevent poaching in the area.

Badamba Ranger Saroj Kumar Mohanty, however, said that the bombs are being placed by some villagers to save their crops and the cows while grazing chew the explosives, leading to injury or death of the animals. “We have warned the villagers to take stringent action against those found guilty of using these explosives,” he said.