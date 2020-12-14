STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ICG launches Op Oliva to protect Olive Ridleys

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched ‘Operation Oliva’ to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles on the coast of Odisha. 

Published: 14th December 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

An Olive Ridley turtle rescued from a fishing vessel being released into the sea

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched ‘Operation Oliva’ to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles on the coast of Odisha. An ICG officer in Paradip said two ships have been deployed at the major nesting sites of the turtles at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Rushikulya beach and Devi river mouth to prevent entry of fishing vessels into the prohibited zone.

Besides, an aircraft has also been pressed into service to protect the turtles as part of the operation. The ICG is working in coordination with the Forest department, fishery officials and marine police to keep watch on illegal fishing in the restricted zone. 

The Union government had launched ‘Operation Oliva’ in 1999 to save the marine species. The ICG headquarters at Paradip  launches the operation off Odisha coast every year. ICG is the nodal agency for protecting the environment in the country’s coastal areas. 

Forest range officer of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Debashis Bhoi said 65 fishermen have been arrested and 12 fishing vessels seized since November 1 by the marine police and ICG. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp