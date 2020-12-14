ICG launches Op Oliva to protect Olive Ridleys

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched ‘Operation Oliva’ to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles on the coast of Odisha. An ICG officer in Paradip said two ships have been deployed at the major nesting sites of the turtles at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Rushikulya beach and Devi river mouth to prevent entry of fishing vessels into the prohibited zone.

Besides, an aircraft has also been pressed into service to protect the turtles as part of the operation. The ICG is working in coordination with the Forest department, fishery officials and marine police to keep watch on illegal fishing in the restricted zone.

The Union government had launched ‘Operation Oliva’ in 1999 to save the marine species. The ICG headquarters at Paradip launches the operation off Odisha coast every year. ICG is the nodal agency for protecting the environment in the country’s coastal areas.

Forest range officer of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Debashis Bhoi said 65 fishermen have been arrested and 12 fishing vessels seized since November 1 by the marine police and ICG.