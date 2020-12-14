Manoj Das’ condition stable: JIPMER docs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Union Ministry of Health has formed a four-member team of doctors from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) at Puducherry for the treatment of celebrated author Manoj Das. A native of Balasore district’s Bhogarai, Das now resides at Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Puducherry. He is under treatment at the Ashram Nursing Home for last nearly three months due to old-age related ailments. Earlier, he had suffered fracture in one of his hands. The four-member doctors’ team is monitoring the health condition of the eminent litterateur who is stated to be stable now.

Union PNG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Chandra Sarangi had taken up the matter with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan seeking special arrangements for the treatment of Das.Taking to Twitter, Sarangi said he had requested the Union Health Minister to provide special medical aid to Das. “The medical team is now treating Das. He is expected to recover soon,” he said. Writers, readers and people from across the sections have wished him speedy recovery. CM Naveen Patnaik had also spoken to Das’ treating doctor Ashok Kumar Das and assured all help for his treatment.