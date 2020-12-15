STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress threatens stir over missing girls, farm laws in Odisha

The party has also decided to intensify its opposition to the Farm Acts and expose the Centre and State government for their anti-farmers’ policies.

Published: 15th December 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Working president of OPCC, Pradeep Majhi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday threatened to launch a Statewide agitation against the rising number of missing minor girl cases unless Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik breaks his silence over the issue.

Alleging that there is fear among the people in villages as such incidents are reported everyday, OPCC working president Pradeep Majhi said that a well-organised racket of organ trade is behind the growing number of missing girls. A delegation of Congress leaders including Majhi and president of Odisha Mahila Congress Bandita Parida submitted a memorandum to the Odisha State Human Rights Commission and Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and demanded that investigation into these cases should be expedited. Majhi said that they wanted to meet the DGP today over the issue, but were not allowed.

The party has also decided to intensify its opposition to the Farm Acts and expose the Centre and State government for their anti-farmers’ policies. Though the BJP is propagating that MSP will not be affected because of the Acts, the farm laws nowhere mention it, Majhi and former Union Minister told media persons here.

Alleging that the new legislations will give opportunities to a few big corporates to take over the agriculture sector leaving small and marginal farmers at their mercy, the Congress leaders said a farming agreement without adequate safeguards will undo land reforms and bring back the Zamindari system. Corporates with huge cash reserves can use this opportunity to offer predatory prices especially when the government will not buy produce on MSP, drive out local traders and abuse their monopolistic positions, they said.

