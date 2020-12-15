Covid effect: Dry winter for woollen garment sellers  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Its once again that time of the year when woollen garment sellers make hay with plummeting temperature but for Covid, prospects seem dampened. With business dipping, small time woollen sellers are staring at a drier winter.

While closure of schools due to the pandemic has affected the sale of woollen clothes, the commoners too avoid moving out much this season leading to less demand of the winter wear. Add to it, production being badly hit which is why retailers are mostly selling old stock. “Our business grows as the mercury dips. However, this year the sales have taken a hit especially in rural areas where people, hit by the pandemic, are not spending much on woollens,” said Surya Behera, a retailer from Pattamundai.

Sabina Khatun of Chandakulat village said her family has been engaged in making woollen garments for the last several years. However, due to the pandemic, her family has not woven the usual quota this year.

But amid the gloom, there are some like Gyana Ranjan Sahoo of Tinimuhani who feel not everything is lost. “This is just the beginning of the season and I hope to earn well in some days, particularly after schools and temples reopen across the district,” said an optimistic Sahoo.