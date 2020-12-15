DCBL officials hurt in attack in Odisha's Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Four employees of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) were injured in an unprovoked attack by a group of residents of Babudihi when the former had gone to repair the conveyor belt that had led to disruption of raw material supply to the plant on Monday.

The two officials, mines head Saroj Rout and security chief Ajit Pyara, were injured and rushed to Rourkela for treatment. The residents had allegedly cut the conveyor belt of DCBL, earlier OCL India, on Sunday to disrupt supply of raw material to the plant from the company’s Lanjiberna mines. Sources said a history sheeter, Udit Barla along with others was involved in the incident.

The officials went to speak to the residents and repair the conveyor belt when 25 residents attacked them. They were also prevented from undertaking the repair work. DCBL in a statement condemned the incident and expressed concern over frequent attacks on its employees. Such unprovoked attacks would prove detrimental to the industrial atmosphere in the region.

Two complaints were lodged by DCBL management with Rajgangpur police station over the incident. The company has been at loggerheads with the villagers for the last several years.