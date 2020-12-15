Defunct CCTVs add to traffic woes in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Even as police have been cracking whip on violators of traffic rules in the town, absence of CCTV cameras at major intersections remains an area of concern.

Violation is rampant in busy areas of the town including Mahavir Bazar, Baji Chowk, bus stand and Ganesh Bazar. Though eight CCTV cameras were installed in these areas by Lanco and NTPC, they were rendered defunct and no steps have been taken to repair them. Sources said NTPC had sanctioned `6.12 lakh for maintenance of traffic lights in the town. However, neither the administration nor the police have any information whether the funds were released by the PSU or how they were utilised.

Locals said the police must ensure that the defunct traffic lights are functioning before fines are imposed on violators. Dhenkanal SDPO Sriharsha Mishra said the defunct lights and CCTV cameras must be repaired. However, he declined to comment whether the police have any role in the matter.