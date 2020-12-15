STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt nod to MCH at Jajpur, teaching hospital for Puri

The projects approved in the State Cabinet will be completed in 36 months  
 

Published: 15th December 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government has decided to set up a medical college and hospital at Jajpur and a teaching hospital at Puri at an estimated cost of Rs 651 crore. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conference on Monday. 

The Cabinet has approved the lowest bids of Rs 426.51 crore and Rs 224.55 crore of Larsen and Toubro Limited for execution of medical college and hospital at Jajpur and teaching hospital at Puri respectively. Both the projects will be completed within the next 36 months, the Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari told mediapersons.

While the medical college and hospital will have 100 seats and 500 beds, the teaching hospital will have 650 beds. He said the decision has been taken to improve medical education and cater to the need of qualified doctors required for health institutions.

Official sources said that earlier, people of Jajpur and Puri used to come to Cuttack for serious medical conditions. Now they have multi-speciality facilities in their district. The two new facilities will also cater to the needs of people of nearby districts.

The teaching hospital at Puri will further lead to the transformation of the town into a world heritage centre and make the city an international hub of culture, heritage, faith and development, the Minister said.
Last week, the Cabinet had approved a proposal to set up a 100-seat government medical college in Phulbani and a 650-bed teaching hospital at Government medical college and hospital at Koraput.  

Improving healthcare

The MCH and teaching hospital will come up at the cost of Rs 651 crore

Rs 426.51 cr will be spent for MCH and Rs 224.55 cr for teaching hospital

MCH will have 100 seats and 500 beds, teaching hospital will have 650 beds. 

