STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Immolation bid by MCL land oustees foiled 

Angul IIC Ramesh Besoi also said, police had prior information about the self-immolation attempt at the collectorate and were prepared.

Published: 15th December 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Demanding jobs in lieu of land ceded for Hingula mines, a father-son duo attempted self-immolation in front of the Collector’s office on Monday. The bid, however, was foiled by police personnel present at the spot. At about 11 am, Suresh Behera and son Ajay, who belong to Soloda village in Talcher, reached the Collector’s office and immediately poured kerosene on their body. But before they could set themselves afire, police forces rushed to the spot and foiled their bid.

Suresh had given up his land for Balram mines in Hingula area. He had also agreed to give land to Bharatpur mines. But neither of his two sons have received any job offer as part of rehabilitation measure. 
Sources said the self-immolation bid was a desperate measure by Suresh who has been running from pillar to post for employment opportunity for his sons. But MCL officials have reportedly not responded.

General manager of MCL’s Hingula area PB Reddy claimed that Suresh had earlier made a similar suicide bid. “His two sons are minors as on cut-off date. There have been meetings with Talcher sub collector and concerned party over the issue. As per rule, only one family member will be eligible to get a job at the colliery in lieu of land,” he said.  

Angul IIC Ramesh Besoi also said, police had prior information about the self-immolation attempt at the collectorate and were prepared. “The moment we saw the duo pouring kerosene, we overpowered them. They were later brought to the police station and released after meeting with the Collector.”

Meanwhile, Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said since the matter relates to MCL rehabilitation, the issue will be placed before the next rehabilitation and periphery development advisory committee (RPDAC) meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balram mines Hingula mines Angul Hingula
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp