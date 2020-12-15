Immolation bid by MCL land oustees foiled 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Demanding jobs in lieu of land ceded for Hingula mines, a father-son duo attempted self-immolation in front of the Collector’s office on Monday. The bid, however, was foiled by police personnel present at the spot. At about 11 am, Suresh Behera and son Ajay, who belong to Soloda village in Talcher, reached the Collector’s office and immediately poured kerosene on their body. But before they could set themselves afire, police forces rushed to the spot and foiled their bid.

Suresh had given up his land for Balram mines in Hingula area. He had also agreed to give land to Bharatpur mines. But neither of his two sons have received any job offer as part of rehabilitation measure.

Sources said the self-immolation bid was a desperate measure by Suresh who has been running from pillar to post for employment opportunity for his sons. But MCL officials have reportedly not responded.

General manager of MCL’s Hingula area PB Reddy claimed that Suresh had earlier made a similar suicide bid. “His two sons are minors as on cut-off date. There have been meetings with Talcher sub collector and concerned party over the issue. As per rule, only one family member will be eligible to get a job at the colliery in lieu of land,” he said.

Angul IIC Ramesh Besoi also said, police had prior information about the self-immolation attempt at the collectorate and were prepared. “The moment we saw the duo pouring kerosene, we overpowered them. They were later brought to the police station and released after meeting with the Collector.”

Meanwhile, Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said since the matter relates to MCL rehabilitation, the issue will be placed before the next rehabilitation and periphery development advisory committee (RPDAC) meeting.