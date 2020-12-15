STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sterilisation drive: Another woman fights for life in SCB

Mamata Rani Jena, 34, of Gadaharishpur village within Erasama police limits had undergone the surgery at the CHC on December 11.

SCB Medical College and Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A few days after a woman died allegedly due to a botched up sterilisation surgery at Erasama Community Health Centre (CHC), another woman, who underwent the procedure at the facility, is battling for her life at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack (SCB MCH). 

Mamata Rani Jena, 34, of Gadaharishpur village within Erasama police limits had undergone the surgery at the CHC on December 11. She went home after the procedure. However, she complained of bloating and fell ill. Her husband Sudarsan Jena contacted a local ASHA worker who got in touch with a doctor at the CHC. Mamata was administered an injection to reduce the swelling in her abdomen as advised by the doctor but it did not help. She was then rushed to SCB MCH in a critical condition. 

“My wife is battling for life at SCB MCH,” said Sudarsan. Blaming the doctor for the lapse, he lodged an FIR with Erasama police station in this regard and also sought financial assistance for the treatment of his wife. 

Erasama IIC Prasant Kumar Majhi said the police have sought the intervention of the health technical committee, Jagatsinghpur to conduct a probe into the issue. “Action will be taken basing on the committee’s report,” he said. 

On Sunday, the husband of one Bindulata Rout, who died after a sterilisation surgery at the Erasama community health centre (CHC), had lodged an FIR with police accusing the doctor of wilful negligence. 
In his complaint, Trilochan Rout alleged that bribe was demanded before the surgery and when not paid the procedure was mishandled. He said the doctor had no prior experience in conducting such surgeries and the CHC where the procedure was carried out lacked the required equipment. 

