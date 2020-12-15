STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two murders in 8 days shock Sambalpur

At around 8.15 pm on Sunday, Bhimsen Guru was stabbed to death in a crowded area by three assailants.

Published: 15th December 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Killing of a 45-year-old man in cold blood in full public view near Housing Board Colony has left Sambalpur town in a state of shock. Eight days back, another man was found dead in Dhanupali under mysterious circumstances. Two such incidents in a quick succession have posed a serious question mark on policing. 

At around 8.15 pm on Sunday, Bhimsen Guru was stabbed to death in a crowded area by three assailants. Despite the presence of a large number of people at a marketplace near Housing Board Colony, the miscreants hit Guru on the back of his head and then stabbed him multiple times on his chest and neck. Horrified, people helplessly watched the murder as the three miscreants fled the spot in no time. 

Guru was rushed to the Sambalpur district headquarters hospital but pronounced dead by the doctor. The brutal murder sent shockwaves in the area. Sources said police are yet make any arrest in the case.On December 6, the body of a person, identified as Md Akhtar (45), was found near Gengutipali. Though it is suspected that Akhtar was murdered as injury marks were found on his body, police are yet to get any clues in the case.

Contacted, Sambalpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tapan Mohanty said, “So far, police have been able to ascertain involvement of two persons in the murder that took place on Sunday. They will be nabbed soon.”On the December 6 case, Mohanty said, police are yet to ascertain whether it was murder. “We are waiting for autopsy report to proceed further in our investigation,” he added.

