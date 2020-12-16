STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family ostracised over leprosy stigma in Odisha, rescued

However, the matter came to the notice of Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani who then directed the District Child Protection Unit and District Social Security wing to intervene.

Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: It has been more than a decade since leprosy was declared eliminated as a public health concern in India. However, the stigma and myths surrounding the disease still continue to exist with many of the leprosy-affected being ostracised by their communities. 

This can be evident from the plight of a 30-year-old woman of Gholapur village under Banki block in the district. Despite poverty, Anita Swain had a decent life with her family comprising her husband Butu Swain and her three daughters. They all were living happily with the meagre income raised from the daily wages by her husband. 

However, Anita allegedly became untouchable in the village after being affected with leprosy a year ago. While the social ostracism denied her to lead life in a dignified manner, her family was compelled to move to Baghamari in Khurda, about 30 km away from Gholapur, where they continued to live in a rented house.

After leaving the native village, Butu could not find work even as a labourer. Due to lack of daily income, it was too difficult on her husband’s part to maintain the family resulting in acute malnutrition among the three kids. 

However, the matter came to the notice of Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani who then directed the District Child Protection Unit and District Social Security wing to intervene.Acting on the Collector’s direction, a team of officials rushed to Baghamari village, rescued the three kids and rehabilitated them in Basundhara rehabilitation centre on Monday night. 

“All the three children are suffering from acute malnutrition. While their seven-year-old eldest daughter is suffering from vision disorder, the three-year-old youngest one is seemed to be suffering from hydrocephalus disease,” said District Child Protection Officer Pragati Mohanty. 

While the three kids have undergone several medical tests at Sishu Bhawan on Tuesday, steps have already been initiated to provide necessary treatment to their mother at Leprosy Home in Gandhi Palli.  

