Gajapati district school teacher lands in vigilance net, found possessing assets of over Rs 4 crore

The anti-corruption bureau sleuths were perplexed at the huge immovable and movable assets he and his family possessed.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dusmant Nayak, a teacher in upper primary school of S.Routapur in Gajapati district’s Gosani block, apparently has more business in real estate than in teaching. The assistant teacher on Tuesday landed in Vigilance net after he was found possessing assets estimated at over Rs 4 crore. 

During a search, the Vigilance’s Berhampur Division found Nayak owning three triple-storey buildings and five double-storey houses in Paralakhemundi. His ancestral place in Jangalpadu village, office chamber at Government school in S.Routapur and house of one of his relatives at Gunupur in Rayagada were also searched. 

The anti-corruption bureau sleuths were perplexed at the huge immovable and movable assets he and his family possessed. Estimated combined market value of the five double-storey buildings and three triple-storey buildings is over Rs 3.8 crore.

“Nayak said that he sold some land registered in the name of his father. Initial investigation also suggests that he is into selling and purchasing of plots,” said a senior Vigilance officer. The anti-corruption agency’s sleuths received information that Nayak purchased plots, constructed buildings and rented them to make huge amount of money every month and the verification of the same is on. 

Sources said about seven buildings found in possession of Nayak have been registered in the name of his wife. Besides, he was found in possession of eight plots in Paralakhemundi worth Rs 13.83 lakh which are registered in his and his wife’s names. There are bank deposits amounting to Rs 5.20 lakh and investment in insurance policies to the tune of Rs 70,000.

The anti-corruption agency’s sleuths also traced household articles worth Rs 1.56 lakh, Rs 62,000 cash along with gold and silver ornaments amounting to Rs 50,000. Nayak had joined service in 1996. “Investigation is on and action will be taken accordingly,” said a senior Vigilance officer.

He is the second crorepati teacher to be in Vigilance net in last two months. A Hindi teacher of Ganjam district was arrested by Vigilance on October 15 for amassing assets worth Rs 4.94 crore. Bhubanananda Sahu, who was teaching Classical Hindi at Jashoda High School, Jhadankuli, was serving as a contractual teacher from 2004 till 2017 and his job was regularised in 2017. He too dabbled in real estate.

