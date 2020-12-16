STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar to reopen from December 27

The Covid-19 test should have done by person at most 48 hours prior to visiting the temple. 

Published: 16th December 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar

Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid plans for reopening of Puri Srimandir from December 23, the Lingaraj temple in the Capital city will open its doors to the devotees and pilgrims from the 27th of this month. The 11th century shrine has been closed for the last nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the decision, Commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Prem Chandra Chaudhary said in the first phase from December 27 to 31, only servitors and their family members will be allowed into the temple. The temple will remain shut for darshan on January 1 and 2 to avoid large congregation of devotees because of the New Year. 

For three days thereafter, residents of Bhubaneswar will be allowed into the temple. The temple will be finally be thrown open for all public from January 6. However, the entry and darshan will be strictly regulated in view of the continuing pandemic. Only those with a Covid-19 negative certificate will be allowed inside the shrine. The Covid-19 test should have done by person at most 48 hours prior to visiting the temple. 

A screening camp will set up near the temple to facilitate testing for the devotees. The screening camp will remain open from 7 am to 10 pm every day, Chaudhary said.He added that a maximum 500 devotees will be allowed inside the temple at any given point of time to ensure proper implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Following Lingaraj, all other temples and religious institutions in Bhubaneswar will also reopen from January 3. Chaudhary said the management of the shrines will have to apply for permission to reopen by submitting an undertaking to the BMC about the measures taken for adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. The management will have to mention the area in which the institutions are located and the number of devotees to be allowed inside at a time, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri Srimandir Puri Srimandir reopening Lingaraj temple Lingaraj temple reopening
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp