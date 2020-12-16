STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mo Sarkar cells to operate in districtss from January 1 

The Chief Minister praised Jajpur, Koraput and Sonepur districts for meeting target under the MGNREGS during the period. 

Published: 16th December 2020

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik administering Mo Sarkar oath to newly recruited doctors at Loka Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik administering Mo Sarkar oath to newly recruited doctors at Loka Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Mo Sarkar cells will be opened in all the districts from January 1, 2021 to get feedback on employment generation and its beneficiaries. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced this while reviewing the implementation of employment generation schemes including MGNREGS and urban employment generation programme through video conference with the Collectors on Tuesday.

Stating that providing livelihood to people during the Covid-19 pandemic is topmost priority of the government, the Chief Minister asked the Collectors to ensure that not a single family is deprived of income during the difficult period. He also warned the Collectors of strong action against them if there is any delay for the families, depending on these two programmes for livelihood, in getting work.

The Chief Minister directed the Collectors to ensure that beneficiaries get their wage under these schemes in time and inquire about this through the Mo Sarkar platforms by interacting with them through telephone. He said a target has been fixed to create 20 lakh man-days under these two schemes. He said additional 100 days work should be created in districts from where people migrate to other states for work.
Besides, he asked the Collectors to ensure completion of 1,000 Mission Shakti Homes by March, 2021 to create employment for women. 

Similarly, one Parichay gruha (home) will be constructed in each district by January-end. He said members of Mission Shakti will be engaged in supervising employment generation activities in their areas. The Chief Minister praised Jajpur, Koraput and Sonepur districts for meeting target under the MGNREGS during the period. 

Stating that the administration is working to meet the target set under the two job schemes, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said work has been started to create livelihood options for 50 lakh marginal farmers and landless agricultural labourers. 

Principal Secretary in Panchayatiraj department DK Singh informed that this year, 7.26 lakh job cards have been provided to beneficiaries against 2.96 lakh last year. So far, 14.5 lakh man-days have been created under MGNREGS, he added.Principal Secretary of H&UD department G Mathivathanan and 5T Secretary VK Pandian also spoke.

