STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Nayagarh minor girl was 'sexually assaulted' before murder

Sources said the frock belonging to the minor victim bore semen stain which points to the five-year-old girl being subjected to sexual assault.

Published: 16th December 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that the five-year-old girl from Nayagarh, whose skeletal remains were recovered in Jadupur village on July 23, was allegedly sexually assaulted before being brutally murdered.

Sources said the frock belonging to the minor victim bore semen stain which points to the five-year-old girl being subjected to sexual assault. The SIT probe also found that a part of the clothing of the victim was missing.

Earlier in the day, the SIT submitted its first status report before the Orissa High Court. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 24.

The revelations give the sensational incident a fresh turn because Nayagarh police's investigation did not point at sexual assault based on the post mortem report.

Ever since the parents of the victim attempted to immolate themselves before the State Assembly during its winter session on November 24, the case has snowballed into a political storm.

ALSO READ | Odisha: Body of missing minor girl found in Nayagarh village pond

With Opposition demanding the resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo alleging his role in giving protection to the accused, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered an SIT probe on November 27. IG-ranked officer Arun Bothra was appointed as the head of the task force.

During its investigation, the SIT recorded statements of more witnesses and even collected blood samples of at least 34 villagers. It also collected the post-mortem and forensics reports along with other documents for further probe.

The development assumes significance as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had earlier noticed irregularities in the probe carried out by the local police. “Prima facie we found glaring gaps in the probe carried out by the district police into the murder of the minor girl,” NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had told TNIE.

The victim's father Ashok Sahoo has been claiming that his daughter's eyes were gouged out and kidneys were removed after her murder. He had lodged a complaint after the girl went missing on July 14. With the help of VHF waves and sniffer dogs, the skeletal remains of the victim packed in a bag were traced to the backyard of her house after nine days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayagarh girl murder case Odisha minor rape and murder Nayagarh missing girl case
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp