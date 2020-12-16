STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court to decide on State’s power to regulate private school fees

The Court was hearing three PILs which had sought waiver of fees for students of private schools in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 16th December 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday decided to first resolve the question as to whether the State government has the power to regulate fees of private schools before closing hearing on the school fee waiver row.

The Court was hearing three PILs which had sought waiver of fees for students of private schools in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The three PILs were filed by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, Mohamed Mustaq and Prahallad Rout.

The Court took up the question for adjudication after arguments and counter arguments were raised over the government’s power to regulate fees of private schools by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh and the Association of Orissa ICSE Schools respectively. 

The question on the State’s power to regulate school fees cropped up with the government clarifying before the Court that it has no mechanism either at State or district level for fixation of fee for unaided private schools.

While it was argued on behalf of the Abhibhabak Mahasangha that the government has the power to regulate school fees, the Association of Orissa ICSE Schools as an intervener in the case opposed it saying the government has no power on such matter. As another intervener in the case, the Regional Office of DAV Institutions (Odisha Zone I and II) also took the same stand.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswanath Rath fixed January 7 for further hearing on it. The Mahasangh argued that a resolution issued by the School and Mass Education department on September 23, 1996 which is ‘still in vogue’ gives the State the power to regulate the fees being charged by private schools.

But the Association of Orissa ICSE Schools contended before the Court that the resolution does not empower the State to regulate the fee structure of the private English medium schools. It only keeps a rider on the institution not to charge capitation fees or voluntary donation for gaining admission in the school. Besides, the resolution had lost its significance with the introduction of RTE Act, it was argued on behalf of the association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court  private school fees
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp