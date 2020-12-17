STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13-year-old electrocuted in Odisha while taking selfie atop train

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Clicking a selfie atop a stationary train turned fatal for a 13-year-old boy at Paralakhemundi railway station in Gajapati district on Wednesday as he was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live overhead wire.  

The deceased, P Surya Kumar was a resident of Chandra Sahi under Paralakhemundi police limits. Train services on Naupada-Gunupur route were affected following the mishap, which also resulted in a coach catching fire.Sources said taking advantage of absence of the beat constable, three teenagers arrived at the Covid isolation coach to take selfies. While one climbed atop the coach, two others waited for their turn.

“The teenager came in contact with the high voltage live wire when he was taking his selfie. He fell down from the coach, which also caught fire thereafter. Two of his friends who attempted to rescue him also sustained injuries. The three were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where one succumbed to the injuries,” said the sources.    

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said the jute mat that covered the top of one of the isolation coaches caught fire in the incident. Fire tender personnel were immediately pressed into service and brought the fire under control. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushed to the spot and further inquiry is on.
ECoR Chief PRO Kaushalendra Kishore Khadanga said “They sneaked into the coach area when the beat constable was away from the spot. The condition of two others is stable and they are out of danger. ,” he said.

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair, Chetan Srivastava has constituted a committee to probe into the incident. The isolation coaches were prepared for Covid-19 patients in the region. They were stationed at Paralakhemundi for the last few months.

