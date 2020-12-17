STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bonda tribe of Malkangiri sensitised about rights of people with disabilities

The programme was attended by over 200 villagers including several persons with disabilities.

Published: 17th December 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sulochana Das with Bonda tribals during the sensitisation programme

Sulochana Das with Bonda tribals during the sensitisation programme | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: For the first time, a sensitization program for people with disabilities was held at the remote Bonda Hills in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district on Tuesday.

Held at Mudulipada panchayat under Khairput block, the event aimed to make the physically challenged among  the indigenous tribe aware about their rights and entitlements. The hill is home to over 7,500 Bondas, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG).

Speaking on the occasion, State Commissioner for persons with disabilities (PwDs) Sulochana Das said physically challenged persons living in the interior and remote areas are not aware about their rights. The Bonda tribe lives in one of the remotest areas of the country and the community members need more focus from the administration, people’s representatives and voluntary organisations.

“There are schools for  the challenged children and for youths, there are skilled training centres and reservation in government jobs. Besides, the government encourages PwDs to form self-help groups with loan facilities for becoming self-reliant,” she said.

Das appealed to the district officials and people’s representatives to extend all help to PwDs on Bonda Hills to ensure that they avail the benefits provided by the government. She also urged parents to encourage their disabled children to grow up normally.

Process is on to identify PwDs living in Mudulipada and Andrahal panchayats. The Bhima Bhoi Samarthya Sibira will be held within a month in the area to distribute certificates and assisting devices to the disabled persons, Das informed.

The programme was attended by over 200 villagers including several persons with disabilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bonda Tribe Malkangiri People with disablities PwDs
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp