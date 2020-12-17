STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crorepati teacher of Gajapati district arrested for possessing disproportionate assets of over Rs 3 crore

The worth of assets illegally acquired by him is 256.9 per cent more than his known sources of income. 

Published: 17th December 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officials on Wednesday arrested school teacher Dusmant Nayak of Gajapati district for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.27 crore. Nayak is posted at the upper primary school of S Routapur in Gosani block. The worth of assets illegally acquired by him is 256.9 percent more than his known sources of income. 

During a search on Tuesday, Vigilance’s Berhampur Division found Nayak owning three triple-storey buildings and five double-storey houses in Paralakhemundi. His ancestral place in Jangalpadu village, office chamber at Government school in S Routapur and the house of one of his relatives at Gunupur in Rayagada were also searched. 

The estimated combined market value of the five double-storey buildings and three triple-storey buildings is over Rs  3.8 crore. “Nayak said that he sold some land registered in the name of his father. Initial investigation suggests that he is into land deals,” a Vigilance officer had said.  

The anti-corruption agency’s sleuths received information that Nayak purchased plots, constructed buildings and rented them to make huge amount of money every month and the verification of the same is on. Nayak pursued BSc B Ed from SKCG College in Paralakhemundi. He joined as a sikhya karmi in Chanchadakhata village under Ramagiri block and worked there between May 1, 1992 and 1998. 

“Nayak’s job was regularised in 1994. He earned Rs 1.27 crore between May 1992 and December 15, 2020, incurred an expenditure of Rs 51.81 lakh and acquired assets amounting to over Rs 4 crore during the period,” said the officer. 

