STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Udala man’s mission lends help to bereaved, dignity to dead

Lending a shoulder to the dead, standing by the bereaved during the loss of a loved one, help complete funeral rites are values Mayadhara Naik holds high as his life mission. 

Published: 17th December 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mayadhara Naik helping villagers cremate a body on the banks of a river in Udala

Mayadhara Naik helping villagers cremate a body on the banks of a river in Udala | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Lending a shoulder to the dead, standing by the bereaved during the loss of a loved one, help complete funeral rites are values Mayadhara Naik holds high as his life mission. Dedicated to fulfilling this mission, the 56-year-old swings into action as soon as he hears of a death not only in his village but in the panchayat as well. Reaching the bereaved families or individuals, he renders his service and ensures all formalities of funeral or burial are completed with ease.

Hailing from Karkachia village under Udala sub division in the district, Naik, a labourer, has been conducting final rites of people for the past 40 years. “We treat people well when they are alive. But it is equally important to offer dignity in death. This is the reason I am there to help people 24x7,’’ says Naik.
A father to six daughters, Naik feels cremating bodies is not something people often do voluntarily or happily. “But I do for my own satisfaction. I consider it noble and since my family has been a constant support, I have never stopped the work,” says Naik who has been doing the free burial services since the age of 17.  So far, he has cremated at least 120 bodies in Udala sub division. 

What inspires him to keep going and be unfettered by the stigma attached to the work? The conviction that every person deserves dignity even in death. Being inspired by his uncle Sanatana, Naik says, “He used to offer free burial services and often told me that it is our ‘dharma’ to respect the dead and give them a decent burial. He wanted me to follow in his footsteps as not many people in the village would be willing to do this service.”  

In case of unclaimed bodies, Naik feels by doing the last rites, he earns God’s blessings.  “Each time I help bury an unclaimed body, I feel it is my duty to complete the rites. So whenever I get to know that someone in the village has died or needs help for funeral works, I leave every work and reach the place to help. I feel content in being part part of the mourning process,”  says Naik who feels duty bound in carrying out such activities despite having his daily labour work. 

Wife Sarojini Naik has no complaints as well. “Ever since we got married, I have seen my husband leave at odd hours to help conduct  funeral rites of the dead. It is almost a god given assignment to respect the dead,” she says. Besides his family, Naik is also respected among his fellowmen across the panchayat for his selfless service since childhood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udala man Mayadhara Naik
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp