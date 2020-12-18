STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jain idol unearthed at Banagiri hills

A four-feet-high Jain idol was accidentally unearthed on Wednesday during an excavation work near Banagiri hill in Semiliguda.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

The excavated Jain idol

The excavated Jain idol | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A four-feet-high Jain idol was accidentally unearthed on Wednesday during an excavation work near Banagiri hill in Semiliguda. The idol was found just 100 metres away from Subai village where the religion had flourished two centuries back. 

The excavated Jain idol | Express

Sources said, the Jain relic was found when locals were digging a portion of Banagiri hill for construction of a temple. After the idol was recovered, the locals informed public representatives to shift it to a safer place. District culture officer Akshya Sethi said he has received information about recovery of the Jain idol from Subai and informed the Collector for further action on Thursday.

“We sought permission from the Collector to visit the excavation site and verify the facts,” Sethi said, adding that more details would come to the fore only after spot verification by officials. Subai is known as a historical site where Jainism flourished centuries back. Many Jain idols, temples and other artefacts dating back to the period, have been excavated from the place.

Apart from Subai, remnants of Jain culture in Koraput have been found across various pockets including Jamunda under Jeypore block, Endhanpur in Borrigumma and Pottangi. Many of them have been preserved in Jeypore and State museum. According to historical accounts, Jainism flourished due to Jain traders who ventured into tribal areas in the district to collect gem stones.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jain Idol
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp