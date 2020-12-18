STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoists kill contractor in daylight, torch machines in Odisha

Rebels set ablaze an MUV, JCB machine and roller before escaping 

Published: 18th December 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

The contractor’s vehicle set ablaze by Maoists at the construction site

The contractor’s vehicle set ablaze by Maoists at the construction site | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Days after DGP Abhay’s assertion that Odisha Police is determined to eliminate Maoist menace from Mayurbhanj district, the Naxals killed a contractor in broad daylight at the remote Jandraguda village within Mathili police limits bordering Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning.

The contractor was identified as Sukumar Mondal of Mathili. He was executing two road projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) - one from Mundaguda to Siripaka and the other from Ganiaguda to Dangariaguda under Malkangiri Rural Department Division-I.

Following threats from Maoists to stop the road works, Mondal had gone to the construction site to bring back the machines engaged in the PMGSY projects. However, at around 9.10 am in the morning, a group of 10-15 armed rebels arrived at the construction site and hacked him to death for defying their order.

After killing Mondal, the Maoists set afire the contractor’s vehicle and machines engaged in road construction work. The rebels torched an MUV, JCB machine and roller before escaping into the nearby forest. The Maoists also left behind a handwritten poster near the contractor’s body claiming responsibility of the murder.

Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said the CPI (Maoist)’s Darva division was behind the killing of the contractor. “For the last one and a half years, the Naxals could not carry out any violent activities due to intense anti-Maoist operation by the forces. However, they killed the contractor to derail the road construction work. Mondal’s body was handed over to his family after inquest. Search operation has been intensified in the region, Khilari said.

