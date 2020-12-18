STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More equipment for SCB, ICUs for Sishu Bhawan in Odisha's Cuttack

The diagnosis and investigation capacity of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack will be augmented by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Published: 18th December 2020 08:05 AM

Isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The diagnosis and investigation capacity of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack will be augmented by the Health and Family Welfare Department. This was decided at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The department laid stress on augmentation of capacity of four departments - pathology, radiology, microbiology and biochemistry. 

All the departmental heads, considering the workload of the department concerned, will decide on requirement of medical equipment and submit their proposal for procurement of the same, said Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) Director Prof CBK Mohanty.

Earlier, there had been allegations from patients having to wait for a long time for treatment in the MCH due to shortage of equipment at the hospital. “SCB MCH has all necessary modern and sophisticated medical equipment. But, as the patient inflow is increasing day by day, they have to wait for a long time for diagnosis and investigation,” said Prof Mohanty. 

Apart from this, the meeting resolved to increase the number of Intensive Care Units(ICUs) at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP), popular as Sishu Bhawan, in a phased manner. While the premier government-run paediatric hospital of the State has 23 ICUs, steps are being taken to increase the number to 75, said Mohanty.

