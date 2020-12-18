Odisha PWD engineer arrested by Vigilance department

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: An assistant engineer of Public Works Department (PWD), posted at Sundargarh town was arrested by the Vigilance department for possession of assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Rourkela Vigilance SP SC Swain said movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 2.33 crore were detected during raids conducted on the property owned by the accused Narayan Pradhan.

He said Pradhan owned 30 plots at Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Burla, Bhubaneswar, Jatni and Deogarh. Besides, he had Rs 58 lakh in his bank and gold jewellery worth Rs 13.50 lakh.

The raids on Pradhan’s property were conducted on Tuesday and he was arrested on Wednesday. He was sent to judicial custody till December 29 after his bail plea was rejected by the Vigilance court in Sundargarh town on Thursday.