STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Criminal’s fake bailer impersonated dead man, Cuttack Police moves SDJM court for probe

Currently, the accused is in judicial custody for his involvement in another case under Lalbag police limits.

Published: 19th December 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack Police has moved the Court of the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate  (SDJM), Cuttack for a probe after it found out that a criminal had secured release with help of a fake bailer who impersonated a man who had died 26 years back.

The accused Dil Nawaz Khan was arrested on August 19 in connection with extortion and unauthorised use of firearms. The court granted him conditional bail on November 23. However, the fake bailer he used to secure bail had impersonated a person who died 26 years back, said IIC of Cantonment police station in a petition to the SDJM. The bail order was received at the Cantonment police station on December 3. 

According to the petition, the bail was granted on production of two fit and solvent bailers each for a sum of `20,000 to the satisfaction of the court. The bailers produced in the case were Hemanta Sahoo and Parsuram Bhoi of  Sidhewarpur in Kandarpur area. 

Investigation revealed that Hemanta had passed away in 1994 due to old age. It is evident that Khan got conditional bail by misleading the court and producing a fake bailer in the name of Hemanta Sahoo, the petition said.

“The fake bailer made a false declaration and impersonated himself as Hemanta Sahoo and in that assumed character, he made a statement on oath and stood surety for accused Dil Nawaz Khan. Thereby, he cheated the court and misrepresented/induced the court to accept the bail bond while appearing as surety on the strength of documents, which comes within the category of valuable security”, read the IIC’s petition that was filed on December 16.Currently, the accused is in judicial custody for his involvement in another case under Lalbag police limits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Police Orissa High Court Odisha fake bailer case
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp