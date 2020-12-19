Criminal’s fake bailer impersonated dead man, Cuttack Police moves SDJM court for probe

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack Police has moved the Court of the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Cuttack for a probe after it found out that a criminal had secured release with help of a fake bailer who impersonated a man who had died 26 years back.

The accused Dil Nawaz Khan was arrested on August 19 in connection with extortion and unauthorised use of firearms. The court granted him conditional bail on November 23. However, the fake bailer he used to secure bail had impersonated a person who died 26 years back, said IIC of Cantonment police station in a petition to the SDJM. The bail order was received at the Cantonment police station on December 3.

According to the petition, the bail was granted on production of two fit and solvent bailers each for a sum of `20,000 to the satisfaction of the court. The bailers produced in the case were Hemanta Sahoo and Parsuram Bhoi of Sidhewarpur in Kandarpur area.

Investigation revealed that Hemanta had passed away in 1994 due to old age. It is evident that Khan got conditional bail by misleading the court and producing a fake bailer in the name of Hemanta Sahoo, the petition said.

“The fake bailer made a false declaration and impersonated himself as Hemanta Sahoo and in that assumed character, he made a statement on oath and stood surety for accused Dil Nawaz Khan. Thereby, he cheated the court and misrepresented/induced the court to accept the bail bond while appearing as surety on the strength of documents, which comes within the category of valuable security”, read the IIC’s petition that was filed on December 16.Currently, the accused is in judicial custody for his involvement in another case under Lalbag police limits.