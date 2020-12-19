Domestic violence charges baseless, says BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: BJD MP from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty on Friday appeared in person before the Court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Cuttack, and said that the allegations made by wife Varsha Priyadarsini are baseless and unfounded. Earlier, the SDJM had issued notices to Anubhav on a complaint filed by Varsha under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, but no directions were given for his personal appearance.

However, Anubhav appeared in person through video conference and said he had already filed a divorce petition in a family court in New Delhi. His counsel also filed a counter affidavit to his wife’s complaint. SDJM Biswajit Nayak adjourned the hearing to January 15. In her criminal miscellaneous case, Varsha has sought direction to her husband to pay compensation and damage, right to residence in share household or pay Rs 20,000 per month for house rent, Rs 50,000 per month for maintenance, compensation of Rs 13 crore and Rs 2 crore towards loss of earning and medical expenses.