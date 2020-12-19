Odisha reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Saturday surged to 3,25,861 after 356 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,832, a health department official said.

The new cases were detected in 26 of the 30 districts of Odisha, with 199 reported from different quarantine centres and 157 local contact cases.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 41 new positive cases followed by Sundargarh (35) and Angul and Mayurbhanj (29 cases each).

Taking to twitter, the health and family welfare department said: "Regret to inform the demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospital."

The three fresh fatalities were reported from Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Nuapada. Apart from 1,832 coronavirus fatalities reported in Odisha so far, 53 other COVID-19 positive patients have also died of comorbidities, he said.

Of the 1,832 fatalities, Khurda district alone accounted for 312 deaths followed by Ganjam (246), Sundergarh (158), Cuttack (138) and Puri (113).

The state currently has 3,029 active COVID-19 cases, while as many as 3,20,947 patients have recovered from the infection.

The state has so far conducted over 65.69 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 including 33,067 on Friday. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 4.96 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.