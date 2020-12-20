BJD State Executive  today, all eyes on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spelled out BJD’s changed political strategy with strong focus on regionalism at the youth wing meeting, all eyes are now on the real meet -- the State Executive of the party scheduled on Sunday.

The highest political affairs body of the ruling party is likely to bring more clarity on its new approach with resolutions in line with the address of the supremo to the youth workers.

A senior leader said that though general elections are three years away, urban body polls are likely to be held next year and panchayat elections are scheduled in 2022.

After BJP’s good show in the recent polls including the local body and rural elections in several states, it can no longer be taken lightly, he said.

Sources maintained that there has been a change in the BJP’s gameplan towards eastern states as has been evident from the party’s growth in neighbouring West Bengal and Telangana. After 20 years in government in Odisha, the BJD can longer remain complacent and needs to change gears.

According to party insiders, the leadership has realised that the old positions may not hold good in the coming elections.

The political resolution to be adopted tomorrow is likely to be a strongly worded one against the national parties. The Chief Minister in his address on Friday had targeted the State leadership of national parties, particularly the BJP. 

“What is the primary objective of the State leadership of a national party,” he had asked and added, “They have to basically impress the national leadership so that they can get crucial posts and become ministers. Congress governments in the State were remote-controlled from Delhi while BJP governments in other states also follow the directions of the national leadership.”

The aggressive posture on Odisha identity is also to enthuse the party workers who have become dormant and complacent after enjoying the spoils of power continuously for five terms, a senior leader said and added, a new issue was required to reinvigorate them.

Besides political, a resolution on organisational restructuring is also likely to be adopted. The post of secretary general will be abolished as it is vacant for the last several years and no longer relevant. Veteran Damodar Rout was elected as the last secretary general of BJD in 2007. 

On the other hand, posts like senior vice-president, general secretary (organisation) and general secretary (establishment) which were created during the recent party organisation will be incorporated. New office-bearers will be distributed responsibilities at the State Council meeting the following day on December 21.

