STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gajapati’s date palm jaggery eyes Geographical Indication tag

The samples of date palm jaggery from the district were tested at Central government laboratories to ascertain and establish its scientific and technical nature.

Published: 20th December 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Date Palm Jaggery

Date Palm Jaggery

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Date palm jaggery of Gajapati district may soon get the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, said IPR expert of Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), Union Ministry of MSME P Karthikeyan here on Saturday.

The samples of date palm jaggery from the district were tested at Central government laboratories to ascertain and establish its scientific and technical nature.

“This form of jaggery is delicious and supplements iron and vitamin deficiency. It also has medicinal values and is used in preparation of Ayurvedic medicines for curing asthma, gastric disorders, cough, etc.

This is also used by diabetics as it contains less sugar than sugar cane jaggery, crystal sugar and other sweeteners,” said Karthikeyan, who had filed Gajapati Date Palm Jaggery- GI application in June this year. 

The GI tag for the jaggery will take a year as it has to undergo several stages, he said, adding it will help the government protect the interest of tribals, enhance their livelihood and employment. People of Soura tribe have been engaged in making date palm jaggery since ages.

In a bid to facilitate them, the State government had set up a cottage industry under Odisha Rajya Talgur Samabaya Sangha (ORTSS) at Lubusing village in R Udayagiri block in the district in 2012.

Date palm jaggery is a natural sweetener obtained from sweet juice (neera) of date palm trees. The jaggery in the district, prepared in trapezoidal form called ‘Patali gur’ traditionally, is purely organic. Dark brown in colour, it has a unique taste.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geographical Indication Tag Date Palm Jaggery
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp